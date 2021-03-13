SEBRING — The public weighed in on their opinions Thursday on what changes, if any, would improve the Lake Jackson waterfront area owned by the City of Sebring.
There was a good turnout and various ideas for the waterfront at the event hosted by the Community Redevelopment Agency at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, a building that is within the area under consideration.
Representatives from the design firm, Kimley Horn, were present and provided illustrated examples of activities/events that could be part of a waterfront redesign such as: enhanced public swimming/pool, small craft dock, special events/wedding, night life, expanded beach, wellness activities, splashpad and playground, water sports/outfitter, event lawn, boardwalk and pier and food truck and market area.
Many marker/stickers were placed by individuals on the various proposals to indicate their interest in the idea.
Tiffany Cadzow, who lives and owns businesses within the CRA district, said anything that can bring people downtown is a good thing.
“I think we could use a public beach/public swimming area (that) would be nice for everybody,” she said. “Something that families can do that doesn’t cost a ton of money.”
While some welcome changes and improvements there are some who don’t want to see any significant changes at the waterfront.
Donald Skipper said he didn’t want any changes like a water park.
“Look at Hidden Beach; look at Veterans Beach – they’ve got all kind of trouble over there at night with drugs and everything else,” he said. “I would like to know what the CRA has been successful with. They bought those buildings a couple of weeks ago, have they moved any of them?”
The CRA has sought proposals for the three downtown properties it acquired recently. The deadline for proposals from developers/business prospects was Friday.
John Graham said the CRA Board is looking for ways to spend money and they are not an elected board, they are appointed.
“I guess the City Council is approving it,” he added.
Graham would prefer no changes at the waterfront.
“They talked about a water park; I don’t see how that is going to support itself,” he said. “I want to know if they have done a financial projection of what is going to happen here, if they do this. It doesn’t make sense to me.”
The school kids that would be here for the water park are in school eight to nine months out of the year only leaving three to four months of use, Graham said. Who would support it during the winter months? he wondered.
When completed, the waterfront design plan will go to the City Council for approval.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich, who was present at the public meeting, said it was an excellent turnout.
He was surprised by the turnout because sometimes there are not many who attend these types of public events for input, Noethlich said. They are trying to determine the best utilization of the property.
The waterfront area under consideration in the redevelopment plan includes the Weigle House (yellow house) and Clovelly House (green house) north to the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, but the theater is not part of the plan.