SEBRING — The City Council’s recent discussion on the Community Redevelopment Agency’s effort to secure a $6 million loan for projects also included much talk about the proposed waterfront redevelopment project.
In March, the City Council approved the CRA’s budget for phase one of the waterfront redevelopment project planned for the city-owned property on Lake Jackson.
The design firm Kimley-Horn estimated the phase one cost at about $6.3 million. The estimated cost for the entire project was between $17 million and $24 million.
After the discussion at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the first phase will not be starting soon and will be scaled back.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said, “The waterfront is still on the CRA’s project list, but, we haven’t gotten the design approved. We haven’t gotten the engineering cost approved; that project is still way out there. The CRA Board has not voted on what financial commitment they are making to it.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said the budget for the waterfront was all of the $6 million and “now Leidel is saying this $6 million loan could be included as part of the funding for the waterfront redevelopment.”
“It might be advantageous to say that the waterfront is being dramatically reduced in cost, because you can’t do it all. Do you agree?” Stewart said.
Leidel responded, “We don’t have a cost of anything yet.”
Stewart said, “You certainly can’t spend the $6 million that you had anticipated or the number that you gave us for this first phase.”
Leidel said, “I would not want to spend all $6 million on that, that is correct.”
Leidel said the waterfront project has changed. “Originally, we were looking at $9 million to be able to borrow, that changes it dramatically, but the reality is that when we started this and looked back at the notes, our original plan was to be able to fund the splash pads, redo the playground, possibly work on the beachfront and maybe work on the pier,” he said. That was the plan before the concept design or anything else.
“We didn’t know where this was going to go and then we got put in a spot where we had to say OK, you fund this project and you can go forward with engineering and design,” Leidel said. “That happened here without any of my board’s support, input or anything else.”
The conversation has changed dramatically over the last 18 months, he said.
“Where we are at today, I think it is still evolving and changing. I don’t think we are there and this has got to be a partnership of the CRA, grant funding and maybe county or Fish and Game as there are other places that the CRA was looking for to partner as well,” Leidel said.
In the numbers that Kimley-Horn provided, their underground work was estimated at $300,000 to fix the drainage on that one piece of property. They are not talking about the Circle and South Ridgewood Drive and all the way down, Leidel said.
“In discussions with the city, the talks were to fix the whole problem, which is more expensive, so is that a city problem or a CRA problem?
“I think there is still a lot going on with that,” Leidel said. “Do we have funding to commit to the waterfront – potentially, but we need to get to where we know what we are doing. We don’t know that answer.”
Mayor John Shoop said the waterfront is probably going to get scaled back to where the city is going to have to pick up a portion of that to redo it.
There are no firm numbers yet on the waterfront, he said. With the estimate between $17 million and $24 million, “it’s a dead deal in my mind, but we don’t know where it is at.
“If you take a look at what we could do with the waterfront, we could do a lot to that waterfront to make it livable,” Shoop said. “There is a lot of cleaning up to do and cure the water retention issues. So there is a point where we could scale that back and that be part of the project.”