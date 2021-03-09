SEBRING — The design process of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s Waterfront Development Project has an important component Thursday with a public meeting for input from the community.
The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave., Sebring.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA’s consultant for the project, Kimley Horn, will be in attendance to talk to the public about the project to redesign and redevelop the waterfront area that comprises Rotary Park.
“The goal with the meeting is to allow the public an opportunity to give us input on what they’d like to see as part of the project to help us create a focal recreational amenity for the community,” she said.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said the meeting is to gauge what the constituents here want to see done with that property.
One of the things that has been proposed was splash pads and increasing the beach size and redoing the drainage issues to create more usable space and maybe inflatables out in the lake for kids to play on such as trampolines and pyramids that they climb on, he said.
Marinas have been discussed, Leidel said. “There is a wide range of different amenities that people have expressed interest in so we really just want to find out from the folks who live around here what it the interest?
“I think it is an underutilized piece of real estate currently,” he said. “I don’t think it has got the highest and best use of what it could be.
“It is a public city-owned piece of property right there on the waterfront and you would like to think we could better utilize it for better recreational purposes by going through and redoing it.”
The CRA originally had a waterfront plan that they had developed, which could be used as a starting point, but this meeting is really going to determine how that will shake out, Leidel said.
The entire piece of property is up for discussion, from the Weigle House (yellow house) and Clovelly House (green house) north to the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, which is the boundary, but not part of the waterfront plan, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if an updating or remodeling of the Jack Stroup Civic Center could be part of the plan?
Leidel replied, “You could renovate it; you could move it; knock it down. The plan is going to be developed from the input of the citizens and the plan has to be approved by the City Council. The instruction that we have is to design the plan that best fits what the public has been asking for.”
There has been conversation on relocating the Civic Center because it is a building on prime real estate, he said.
The main thing is to try to get as much public input as possible on what people would like to use the site for, Leidel said.