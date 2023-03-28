HARDEE COUNTY — A Wauchula man died Thursday in a traffic crash when he failed to stop for a stopped school bus with activated lights.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:38 a.m. a 67-year-old Wauchula man was driving a truck west on State Road 636 (Main Street), west of South Hollandtown Road.
The driver failed to stop for the stopped school bus and ran into the back of a truck pulling a trailer, which was driven by a 25-year-old Avon Park man. The truck and trailer were stopped for the bus.
The Wauchula man was pronounced deceased on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Avon Park man was properly restrained.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.