Wawa, Inc. announced Monday its “Catering to Our Communities” initiative that offers schools and community service organizations the chance to submit a nomination for a Wawa Catering Party for 30 to recognize unsung heroes on National Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, March 4.
Through Sunday, Feb. 20, eligible organizations can visit www.wawa.com/cateringcare to share a heartfelt story about why their organization’s unsung heroes would benefit from a Wawa Catering Party. Up to 100 organizations will be selected from Wawa’s operating area, mailed a “Party in a Box,” kit of tablecloths, clappers and festive selfie props, and treated to a complimentary catering party of hoagies and chips, soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies, and Wawa Teas for 30 employees on Friday, March 4.
“As a company committed to caring for local friends and neighbors, Wawa has launched the Catering to Our Communities initiative to extend care to those unsung heroes who have tirelessly served their communities these past few challenging years,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO, Wawa. “We welcome nominations from schools, hospitals, first responders, senior centers and childcare centers, among other community service organizations and look forward to selecting up to 100 organizations chainwide to celebrate on National Employee Appreciation Day.”