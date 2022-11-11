ABC Acton News in Sebring

Larissa Scott with ABC Action News Tampa Bay reported on the storm from the South Gate Shopping Center in Sebring. The television station also had another reporter in Sebring with a Storm Tracker SUV.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The short-lived Hurricane and Tropical Storm Nicole made little impact in Highlands County, especially when compared to the recent battering of Hurricane Ian.

At the south Sebring Dunkin’ Donuts, Sebring resident Vinny Emiddio said, “We did good this time. What storm? There was no storm.

