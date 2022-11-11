SEBRING — The short-lived Hurricane and Tropical Storm Nicole made little impact in Highlands County, especially when compared to the recent battering of Hurricane Ian.
At the south Sebring Dunkin’ Donuts, Sebring resident Vinny Emiddio said, “We did good this time. What storm? There was no storm.
“We didn’t get nothing ... nothing to really talk about except some rain and a little wind,” he said.
“We got lucky here,” Emiddio said.
Avon Park resident Terry Turner, who is building a house in Sebring, was also at the south Sebring Dunkin’ Donuts.
“I let the chickens out of the coop and they just went back in,” he said. “We were here for [Hurricane] Charley. Lost a house with Charley. So this wasn’t a storm.”
He and his wife have been working with a church group delivering meals to hard-hit areas after storms, Turner said. They helped in the Fort Myers area after Hurricane Ian because the area was hit bad.
“When this one started turning toward us, I said, ‘Can’t we get away from anything,’” he said. “It wasn’t bad. I woke up a few times [Wednesday night] hearing it rain hard.”
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich was all over the place Thursday morning and did not see any problems from the storm.
“The worst flooding I have seen has been over by the old Harder Hall Golf Course,” he said. “The golf course is flooded, but I am not seeing any housing that is flooded.”
On the roadway at Golfview, the new culvert seems to be functioning well, Noethlich said.
“I’ve gone through the areas that typically flood,” but didn’t see any flooding, he said. The rain was over a period of time and not a heavy downpour like during a thunderstorm when two or three inches can fall in an hour. The largest rainfall he saw at the reporting weather stations was about three inches.
A drive around Lake Jackson on Lakeview Drive Thursday morning showed no flooding in that area, just a couple of large puddles.
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader said, “Our public works crews, assisted by our fire fighters, drove the entire city for damage assessment, flooding, etc., including checking on all the city buildings – and all is well in Avon Park.”
Larissa Scott with ABC Action News Tampa Bay reported on the storm from the South Gate Shopping Center on Thursday morning. She and another ABC news team member arrived in Sebring Wednesday night.
Scott began her television reports at 4 a.m. Thursday.
At the Gate convenience store on U.S. and Flare Road, cashier Austin LeBonte said, “We are still here. Just got to batten down the hatches.”