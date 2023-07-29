Tornado Manufactured Danger One Family

A message is painted on a downed pillar of the destroyed City of Rolling Fork Board Room Annex, where the city’s aldermen met, after a deadly tornado in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9..

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Streams of air whirled by Ida Cartlidge in every direction, but she couldn’t breathe.

Between the thin walls and above the shaky foundation of a mobile home, Cartlidge, 32, miraculously survived a March tornado that carved a path of destruction through Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Mobile home residents in the path of a twister’s fury often don’t live to recount the experience.

