A couple coming back May 13 from American Legion Post 130 in LaBelle died in a traffic crash on State Road 29.

This past Saturday at the funeral of U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley — the long-missing and recently-identified and returned World War II veteran — his niece Cathy Albritton announced that the American Legion Post 69 escort ride for her uncle on May 13 from Avon Park to LaBelle is now dedicated to the memory of David and Barbara Lewis of Avon Park.

