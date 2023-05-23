A couple coming back May 13 from American Legion Post 130 in LaBelle died in a traffic crash on State Road 29.
This past Saturday at the funeral of U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley — the long-missing and recently-identified and returned World War II veteran — his niece Cathy Albritton announced that the American Legion Post 69 escort ride for her uncle on May 13 from Avon Park to LaBelle is now dedicated to the memory of David and Barbara Lewis of Avon Park.
American Legion Post 130 of LaBelle, which bears Weekley’s name, had a reception in his memory on May 13, following the escort ride.
David Lewis was 72. Barbara Lewis was 71. An online obituary published by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park states they were married for 53 years.
Upon David Lewis’ return from Vietnam in 1971, they raised three boys who gave them a total of seven grandchildren, whom they also adored.
The couple, long-time seasonal residents, had become permanent residents in recent years, and enjoyed spending time with their Florida family at the American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park where they often joined the Legion in their motorcycle ventures.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the couple were riding their motorcycle north at 1:29 p.m. May 13 on SR 29 when a sport utility vehicle driven by an as-yet unidentified 75-year-old Melbourne woman was heading south.
When the two vehicles had reached Pollywog Crossover Road, FHP states, the SUV crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane, hitting the motorcycle head-on.
Although the couple had on helmets, they were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The Melbourne woman received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park announces there will be two celebration-of-life services, with friends and family invited to join either or both.
One will be at 2 p.m. June 4, at the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department Station #1, 88 Main St., Monroe, CT 06468. The other will be Nov. 4, 2023 at the American Legion Post 69, 1301 W. Bell St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for people to please donate to the American Legion Post 69.