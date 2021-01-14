AVON PARK — Mary Ann Weeks, 60, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Monday on a warrant for fraudulent credit card purchases dating back to November 2020.
On Dec. 23, the victim reported that their Home Depot credit card had been stolen and was being used without their permission. The victim noticed the fraudulent charges on their most recent statement, having occurred on Nov. 16 and for the amounts of $223.37 and $407.41. The victim told deputies that they knew that they had not made the charges because they had paid off the balance prior to November and left the card on their dining room table and thought no more about it, according to reports.
Deputies were able to identify Weeks on surveillance footage from Home Depot alongside another suspect. The two suspects made two purchases and Weeks signed one of the receipts with the victim’s name. The victim confirmed that it was Weeks on the video. During the investigation, deputies determined that Weeks took the victim’s credit card from their residence before using it at Home Depot, reports said.
A warrant was issued for Weeks’ arrest and she was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with two felony counts of fraudulent use of credit cards, two felony counts of criminal use of personal identification, one felony count of forgery of a credit card, one felony count of scheme to defraud and one felony count of uttering a forgery. Her bond was set at $6,000.
Weeks was arrested back in May 2019 for grand theft and fraud charges at Big T Tire and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, both in Avon Park. She violated the terms of her bond in that case and was sent back to jail in August 2019 when she paid her bond with a worthless check and changed addresses without notifying the bondsman. She was convicted of scheme to defraud in 2019. Weeks also has convictions for grand theft and uttering a forged instrument in 2014 and obtaining property with a bad check in 2013.