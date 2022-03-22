Amy Weintraub, reproductive rights program director for Progress Florida, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, March 26.
She will discuss the impact of identical legislation recently passed in the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate banning abortions after 15 weeks.
The legislation provides no exceptions for rape, incest, or human trafficking and only allows very limited exceptions when a pregnant woman’s life is in danger or when her fetus has fatal abnormalities. Two physicians must sign off on all medical exceptions, except in an emergency when the signature of only one physician is necessary.
Since the US. Supreme Court’s passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973, Florida has abided by federal law. That law provides for abortions up to 24 weeks and allows exceptions for cases of rape and incest and when a pregnant woman’s life or that of her fetus is in danger.
Knowing that the Republicans would pass the recent legislation, Democrats introduced several amendments on the Senate floor to make the legislation less restrictive, but all were voted down.
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill, which will go into effect on July 1.
In a recent statewide poll of registered voters, the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida found that the “majority of respondents (57%) opposed the House bill (HB 5) either strongly or somewhat, while 34% supported it somewhat or strongly.”
Speaking about the Florida legislation, President Biden said: “The Florida Legislature passed a dangerous bill that will severely restrict women’s access to reproductive health care. My Administration will not stand for the continued erosion of women’s constitutional rights.”
A seasoned organizer, Weintraub is the precinct committeewoman for the Pinellas County Democrats. She chairs the statewide Reproductive Rights Task Force for Florida NOW (National Organization for Women) and is a leader with the St. Petersburg League of Women Voters. She will offer suggestions on how advocates can get plugged into the movement to defend abortion access.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks.