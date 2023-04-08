Raffled quilt

Jennifer Weisel won the quilt raffle at the recent Sebring Meals On Wheels Volunteer Appreciation Banquet.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — During the Sebring Meals On Wheels Volunteer Appreciation Banquet, the winning ticket for a Quilt Raffle was pulled by Jean Conrad, guest for the evening.

The winning stub belongs to Jennifer Weisel, one of the Sebring Rt. 5 drivers, and the newest board member of the Meals On Wheels program.

Recommended for you