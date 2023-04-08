SEBRING — During the Sebring Meals On Wheels Volunteer Appreciation Banquet, the winning ticket for a Quilt Raffle was pulled by Jean Conrad, guest for the evening.
The winning stub belongs to Jennifer Weisel, one of the Sebring Rt. 5 drivers, and the newest board member of the Meals On Wheels program.
The quilt was designed and crafted by Kay Bloom, a member of the Comfort Stitchers sewing group in Winter Haven. The group donated quilted and crochet lap robes for the recipients of the meal program on their birthdays. Sebring Meals On Wheels received $560 from that fundraiser.
Weisel donated the quilt to one of the recipients of the meals on her Sebring Rt. 5.