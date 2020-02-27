SEBRING — Stephen Matthew Weismore, 25, of Lake Placid, was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 23, after an investigation began over a reported inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl in Iowa.
Back in October 2019, deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were assigned the case involving Weismore having an inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old victim out of Indianola, Iowa, reports said.
According to reports, the Indianola Police Department learned of the relationship, gathered evidence and obtained a recorded statement from the victim. During their investigation, detectives from Indianola learned that Weismore was a corrections officer for the Florida Department of Corrections at the prison in Desoto County.
Indianola detectives forwarded their investigation to Highlands County deputies who reviewed the transcripts of the conversations between the victim and Weismore. Through these transcripts deputies learned that the victim had disclosed her age to Weismore who acknowledged it and despite this fact continued to communicate with her and expressed his sexual desires for her, reports said.
The two chatted via video where Weismore exposed himself to her and directed the victim to do the same to him, to which she complied, according to reports.
Weismore and the victim connected through Instagram and Google Hangout. The victim’s transcript revealed that during these video chats she could see that Weismore was pleasuring himself. She also revealed that they would talk about meeting at some point but Weismore would state that he could not, reports said.
A series of messages via Hangout from Dec. 27, 2018 to Dec. 30, 2018 show Weismore telling the victim what he would like to do with her sexually, including watching her be with multiple partners, and the victim telling Weismore, “ya I would” or “alright,” according to reports.
Weismore was transferred to the Highlands County Jail from Desoto County and faces charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, obscene communication to a minor via computer where offender is 18 years old or older, cruelty towards a child-transmit information harmful to minors and obscene communication use a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child. His bond is set at $310,000.