LAKE PLACID — Stephen Matthew Weismore, 25, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Thursday and now faces charges of transmitting information harmful to minors, obscene communication to a minor via computer, using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The 14-year old victim lives in Indianola, Iowa where the investigation began. Once law enforcement there discovered the inappropriate relationship between Weismore and the victim and were able to identify Weismore, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified.
According to a new release by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the online relationship between Weismore and the victim began in 2018 over Instagram, which then led to video chatting on Google Hangouts. Records from the chat show that Weismore was aware of the victim’s age but continued to conduct sexually explicit chats as well as soliciting her to expose herself, the HCSO said in a release.
Weismore faces a maximum of 30 years if convicted on all charges.
Weismore was picked up in DeSoto County and booked into the DeSoto County Jail. He will be transported back to Highlands County. The investigation is ongoing.