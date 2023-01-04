Judy Welker

Judy Welker, a certified rowing coach, has plans to bring the sport to middle and high school students in Highlands County. The plan is to teach rowing to kids on Lake June and store the shells and other equipment there. The lake is perfect for a 1.2-mile course that is standard in sculling.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Though Judy Welker loves the water and had a boat as a kid, she didn’t know she’d become a certified rowing coach until a few years ago.

“I have always been into sports and boats and I’ve been on the water my entire life,” Welker told the Highlands News-Sun recently. “I had a boat when I was little, but never had a sculling boat until I got involved in rowing a couple of years back. It was fabulous.”

Recommended for you