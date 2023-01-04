SEBRING — Though Judy Welker loves the water and had a boat as a kid, she didn’t know she’d become a certified rowing coach until a few years ago.
“I have always been into sports and boats and I’ve been on the water my entire life,” Welker told the Highlands News-Sun recently. “I had a boat when I was little, but never had a sculling boat until I got involved in rowing a couple of years back. It was fabulous.”
The sleek, 40-foot boats resemble blades that slice through the water as a team of eight rowers move the boat by sculling with two oars, one in each hand. The teams compete on a straight, 1.2-mile course on a lake or river.
The 21-year-long resident of Lake Placid fell in love with the sport.
“It was in Cape Coral a couple of years ago, and I was doing it for fun,” she said. “I loved it, the beauty and athleticism of it. I immediately went into recreational coaching.”
She earned Level 1 and Level 2 coaching credentials from the Florida State Rowing Association, and is a member in good standing with the United States Rowing Association, also known as USRowing. She coached children and adults at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, a hotspot for competitive rowing.
Welker would like to see the sleek boats, manned by middle and high school students from Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park, racing across Lake June. The lake is 2.24 miles long – plenty of room for a sculling course. She recently asked the lake Placid Town Council to let her build a cage at Lake June Park to store two, 40-foot rowing shells. They asked her for more information and suggested she ask the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee for funding.
She estimates the cost of the cage at $16,000 for a 20-by-80-foot fenced and locked area. She has produced a brochure for potential donors that shows the cost of paddles, shells, and other items she’ll need for her rowing program.
She wants to start with two, eight-seat boats so she can start training 16 students. Though Florida does not fund rowing for schools, Welker’s program can be offered as an after-school program for Lake Placid middle and high school students who can walk to Lake June Park after the last bell.
“I’d start with seventh grade and up to high school, because if I start them in seventh grade, we’ll get a college scholarship for sure,” she said. “But it’s a good sport for high school kids, too, who can put that on their resume for extra-curricular activities.”
Feel free to contact Welker, a real estate agent at Advantage Realty #1 in Sebring, to learn more. Her phone number is 863-386-0303.