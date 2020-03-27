SEBRING — Following up on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of David William Wells, 42, on Iris Avenue in Sebring. The warrant was executed at his parents’ home where Wells was found to be living in a shed in the back yard, according to reports.
Deputies found a computer and an iPhone in the shed that belonged to Wells. A total of 14 images were located on the devices. The images were of prepubescent children in various sexual positions including children engaging in sexual conduct, sexual battery involving a child and sadomasochistic abuse involving a child, reports said.
Wells admitted to deputies that he had downloaded the images but denied having molested a child. According to an HCSO release, Wells told detectives he thought the punishment for child molesters should be a fine and having their internet taken away.
Wells was charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography that were reclassified from a third degree felony to second degree felonies. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.