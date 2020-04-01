SEBRING — David William Wells, 49, of Sebring, was charged with 50 additional charges on Thursday including 49 for child porn, bringing that total to 63, and one charge for using a computer to commit a felony.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges against Wells late last week. The Sebring man had already been charged on Wednesday with 14 counts of possession of child pornography after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led deputies to Wells.
A search of Wells’ residence and computer turned up images of prepubescent children in various sexual positions that included children engaging in sexual conduct. The 49 new charges of possession of child pornography include images of sexual battery, sadomasochistic abuse and one video. All 63 child pornography charges qualified to be reclassified as second-degree felonies. Wells is also now charged with one count of using a two-way communications device (his computer) to facilitate a felony.
His bond amount has been set at $216,000.