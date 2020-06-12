SEBRING — The streetscape improvements on West Center Avenue should be complete soon with the north side of the street finished as work continues on the south side of the street.
Work started in December on the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency's West Center Avenue Revitalization Project to improve the curbside appearance.
The purpose of this project is to form a more cohesive and visually harmonized link between the city's downtown Circle Park and Rotary Park, the City Pier and the Cultural District.
The scope of the project includes removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.
Originally the project design did not include the installation of irrigation to supply water to the grassed areas.
In February the CRA Board approved a change order to include irrigation to the grassed right-of-way area between the front of the sidewalk and the curb of the road for both sides of the street, as well as an upgrading of the grass planned for that area from Bahia to the St. Augustine variety for a more attractive appearance.
CRA Executive Director Kristie S. Vazquez said the West Center Avenue project should be finished by the end of the month.
"We are very pleased with the project, and how it enhances the downtown," she said. "The revitalization of this street accomplishes an objective in our redevelopment master plan and will serve as an aesthetically pleasing connection between downtown and the waterfront area."
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said he believes the trees and sod are going in soon and the installation of the pavers is nearly complete, but there are a few areas that have to be cut in by sawing the bricks.
The project took a little longer than everybody wanted, but it is moving along, he said. There were some 80-year-old waterlines that needed repair so that work was done when the sidewalk was dug up.
The waterline repair was not in the original plan for the project, but when it as discovered how old the lines were and they were right under the sidewalk, the City made the decision to make the repairs, which backed the project up a little bit, Shoop said.
Also, they were trying to address some of the drainage issues on Lakeview Drive as part of the project, he said.
"If they keep on schedule, by the end of the month we will be in pretty good shape," Shoop said.
Excavation Point, Inc., of Sebring is the general contractor for the project with Polston Engineering handling the construction administration.
The total project cost is $317,471.66.