SEBRING — The West Lakeview infrastructure project/upgrade will address numerous failing drainage systems and culverts crossing the roadway and damaging the road and will correct the lack of treatment prior to going into Lake Jackson.
Some areas of the project have deficiencies leading to roadway failure, according to a summary of the project.
Improving the water quality of Lake Jackson is one of the benefits of the planned upgrades that encompass about 2.7 miles of Lakeview Drive from U.S. to Fairmount Lane, which is just west of Scenic Highway
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the City Council approved the contract with Civilsurv Design Group, Inc., Lakeland, which will be doing the engineering for the project. Angie Brewer and Associates, Inc., Bradenton, was hired by Civilsurv to implement the grant portion.
This will get the project submitted for a state revolving fund, while the city explores other grant opportunities, he said.
The contract amount with Cilvisurv is $225,000, but there is no estimate for the cost of the entire project, but it will be fairly large, Noethlich said. Since some of the work is going to be grant eligible, the city taxpayers are not going to fund hopefully as much as they would have otherwise.
The rest of the funding should allow the city to have almost zero interest for a 20-year period and grant funding as well for the treatment of water, he said. When water is being treated as it is going into a water body, such as Lake Jackson, those kinds of projects are eligible for grant funding.
Civilsurv notes in its contract that storm water evaluations will be based on the conveyance of a 25-year storm event.