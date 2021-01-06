SEBRING — The West Lakeview infrastructure project/upgrade is in the study phase to address numerous failing drainage systems and culverts crossing the roadway and damaging the road. The project will also correct the lack of stormwater treatment prior to going into Lake Jackson.
The planned upgrades encompass about 2.7 miles of Lakeview Drive from U.S. 27 to Fairmount Lane, which is just west of Scenic Highway.
Civilsurv Design Group, Inc., Lakeland, is presently leading a team through the study phase of the project.
Craig R. Fuller, of CivilSurv, said zero-interest funding for the study phase of the project was acquired in August. Post-funding, the project budget was amended and created in September allowing the project to begin at the end of September.
Surveying of the individual drainage systems was completed between October and November with field samples of the pavement taken in December, he said.
Review of the existing gravity sanitary sewer system, another contributor to the roadway issues, was completed in September and October.
“We expect the evaluation of the pavement samples with a report on condition to be completed in January 2021 providing information for us to define the methods for repair or replacement of pavement,” Fuller said.
Utilizing the survey data and Digital Elevation Models, CivilSurv is assembling individual drainage system models to determine the sizes of stormwater piping that may be needed to serve the system, and the amount of water that will discharge into the lake for each system based on differing rain events, he said.
There are presently 28 separate systems to be evaluated, so this is the most time consuming element of this project, Fuller noted.
“This data will be utilized to size treatment units for the existing stormwater collection systems which will, in turn, allow us to estimate the size and cost of the treatment units and piping systems for construction,” he said.
The treatment of stormwater is a key parameter for this project, to improve water quality in Lake Jackson and also to qualify the city for further funding opportunities, he stressed.
“We presently estimate a draft report and analysis of the system will be completed in April 2021 with a final report in May 2021 for seeking funding for design and, potentially, construction of various elements in the project,” Fuller said.