Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian still lingered on the west coast of Florida. This hurricane differed from the others. Not many businesses or homes prepared their properties or covered windows. This time around it seemed as if it was not going to hit Highlands County; until, a late advisory. The trajectory of Hurricane Ian changed ever so slightly to the southeast, “wobbling” like no other hurricane in modern times. Locals and travelers in Highlands County now concerned began prepping.

Still, no media outlet was talking seriously about Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park or any of the other areas nearby, but late Wednesday evening when Ian switched course, “wobbling” toward Sebring, winds picked up and the rain kept falling. Throughout the day storm drains filled and filled to levels higher than most can remember. The sandbags came out, blocking the front doors of homes and back patios. The rain and winds increased in the later hours.

