Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian still lingered on the west coast of Florida. This hurricane differed from the others. Not many businesses or homes prepared their properties or covered windows. This time around it seemed as if it was not going to hit Highlands County; until, a late advisory. The trajectory of Hurricane Ian changed ever so slightly to the southeast, “wobbling” like no other hurricane in modern times. Locals and travelers in Highlands County now concerned began prepping.
Still, no media outlet was talking seriously about Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park or any of the other areas nearby, but late Wednesday evening when Ian switched course, “wobbling” toward Sebring, winds picked up and the rain kept falling. Throughout the day storm drains filled and filled to levels higher than most can remember. The sandbags came out, blocking the front doors of homes and back patios. The rain and winds increased in the later hours.
The water did not cease as flooding occurred and the National Weather Service issued a warning ringing on cell phones with power: “An extreme wind warning.” Issued at 9:30 p.m., then at 10:45 p.m.: “A flash flood emergency”. Flood warning too late as waters seeped into homes and business. That is what made this hurricane different – the water.
Wallace White at Lake Josephine RV Resort decided to “stick around.” He said, “We had a heck of a time. We figured it will miss us and leave us alone a little bit, but man, it just rained and howled all night long. Tree limbs breaking and, look when the power went out, as soon as this place turned black, you couldn’t see. You didn’t know what was going on; you could just hear things breaking and snapping … we made our decision.”
After the warnings, around 12 a.m. or 1 a.m., it became quiet, too quiet. Only the sounds of frogs croaking, bellowing and insects with their nocturnal chorus of sounds alongside the rustling winds. Then, the fear of another band of winds set in.
Without knowing anything. In pitch black. Only flashlights or candles to see. No power or cell phone access to hear or see the news updates.
Thoughts of the worse, “Did we get the eye?”
“Will we get the end of the eye?”
That never came and as the bailing of the flood waters inside homes continued, Hurricane Ian disappeared just as it entered. The next day to wake up to streets flooded, tree limbs and debris scattered, downed power lines and no power. Once again to start over and rebuild.
Andres Labrada is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun.