SEBRING — One good way for people to get a solid understanding of a county government’s activities is to look at its budget. For many, following the budget process of any local government entity can seem like an unsurmountable task. Because there is a lot of information to tackle, we’re going to break this down into three articles for readers.
A lot of different elements go into the county budget, and it might be hard to understand if you don’t have a background in accounting and are not familiar with organizational budgeting. Local government is responsible for public education, law enforcement, road maintenance, parks, public health programs and more.
For a beginner’s look at how the budget process unfolds each year, let’s define what the CFS is.
CFS stands for Capital Finance Strategy. It is a planning and fiscal management tool that identifies capital projects and equipment purchases – where capital means buildings, vehicles like sheriff cars, and large equipment like an excavator truck.
The CFS provides a planning schedule, and it identifies options for financing the county’s anticipated capital needs – basically it’s long-term budgeting for capital improvement.
Starting in January each year, Office of Management and Budget staff meet with Administration to go over any changes or improvements that may be needed for the upcoming budget season. The CFS is emailed to department directors, and constitutional officers – Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, and Supervisor of Elections.
In February, directors work on personnel requests and document upgrades. OMB staff send out budget guidelines and deadlines to other agencies, like the local health department and medical examiner, that have funding requests for the next fiscal year. County staff who submit a budget for their division/department attend budget software training.
The board gets a preliminary look at the budget in March, with OMB staff providing a presentation at a regular board meeting. OMB staff also meet with constitutional offices on their preliminary budgets. All CFS requests from county departments, municipalities and constitutional offices must be submitted to OMB by the end of the month.
Throughout April, staff meets with Administration, reviews and considers items to be placed on the CFS, reviews budget submittals and communicates with departments about expenditures.
Starting in May, county departments are set to review their budgets with Administration. Tentative budgets from most constitutional offices are turned in to the board by the beginning of June. By the end of June, OMB staff will distribute the CFS summary sheet to departments and constitutionals, will provide a recommended budget to county commissioners, and Administration staff will hold meetings with commissioners individually to review the recommended budget.
Before going further, it is important to talk about the General Fund and why it is important to understand what it means in the budget process.
The General Fund contains the operating expenditures for services that are countywide in nature, as well as the budgets for the constitutional offices. Property taxes, moneys collected through an ad valorem levy on all non-exempt property in the county, account for approximately 60% of the General Fund revenues.
The balance of General Fund revenues comes from Intergovernmental (state funding), Charges for Services (EMS fees), Fine & Forfeitures (court and library fines), and Miscellaneous (interest, administrative fees, building rentals).
Highlands County has various other funding sources that may only be used for specific purposes. In all, there are approximately 75 funds. Think of these funds as individual buckets.
Examples of these funds include Solid Waste (landfill/garbage), the infrastructure surtax (1 penny sales tax), the Transportation Trust (gas taxes), as well as the Building Fund (construction permits).
Most importantly, the revenues in these specific funds can only be used in that fund and cannot be used to supplement other funds that may have a funding shortfall. For example, money from the Solid Waste bucket cannot be used to pay for expenses covered by the Transportation Trust.
In the next article, we will talk about public participation in the budget process and the millage rate.