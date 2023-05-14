Mother’s Day is more than just a reason for mom to sleep in or get breakfast in bed. It’s about honoring, remembering and showing appreciation for the mom, or a mother figure, be it a biological mom, adopted mom, foster mom, grandma, aunt, mother-in-law, or even a mentor.
For many, mom is the person they turn to for advice. She packed her child’s lunch each morning before school. She supported the decision to draw comic book characters instead of playing football in high school. She cried at her child’s wedding.
Mom takes care of her children when they are sick. She comforts them during a breakup, she doesn’t complain when they show up at her doorstep to do a load of laundry or raid her fridge. Mom’s were her children’s first support system and for many continue to be well into adulthood.
Townandcountrymag.com reports that one of the earliest Mother’s Day celebrations took place in ancient Greece. The Greeks conducted celebrations in the spring to honor Rhea, goddess of fertility, motherhood and generation.
According to census.gov, the first Mother’s Day was organized by a woman named Anna Jarvis on May 10, 1908, in Grafton, W. Va. The celebration was also held in Philadelphia, Pa. The celebration was such a success that Jarvis approached Congress asking them to set aside the day annually to honor all mothers. Six years later in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed Mother’s Day into law making it official – Mother’s Day was to be held on the second Sunday in May.
Every year mothers across the country are celebrated with flowers, greeting cards, jewelry and cosmetic/beauty supplies. In 2020, there were a recorded 11,707 florists nationwide. In the same census information from census.gov, there were a reported 15,492 employees of greeting card publishers; 17,518 cosmetic, beauty supply and perfume stores in the United States; and 19,875 jewelry stores.
Approximately 48% of people make plans to take mom to a special restaurant on Mother’s Day, according to a survey from the National Restaurant Association. There are reportedly 122 million calls made on the second Sunday of May – Mother’s Day – every year.
Many people who give flowers to mom on her special day give roses. But carnations have special meaning when it comes to Mother’s Day. Jarvis used the red carnation to symbolize that a mother was alive and the white carnation meant that she had passed.
The word for “mom” in many languages begins with the letter “M” or some version of the “ma” sound because, at least according to townandcountrymag.com, the “ma” sound is one of the first sounds that babies vocalize.
Everyone’s mom is different but in their own way they love their child for being themselves and they will do anything for their kids (and grandkids).
Whether people buy their mom a card, get her flowers or just give her a call, celebrate mom today and let her know how much she is appreciated.