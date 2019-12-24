SEBRING — The holidays are a time of family and tradition. Everyone has their favorite holiday music or favorite holiday treats. One tradition that never fails to spark a debate, at least in a fun way — the favorite holiday movie.
Even more so than which movie to watch for Halloween, the debate over which Christmas/holiday movie to watch, or even if it is a Christmas movie, grows more intense each year. While many people still latch onto the classics such as “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Home Alone,” others gravitate to more modern movies such as the Will Ferrell starring as “Elf.”
“The only holiday movie I HAVE to watch every year is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ with Jimmy Stewart. It just isn’t Christmas if Clarence doesn’t get his wings,” Sebring resident Tammie Pollard said.
Then there are those who endlessly debate the validity of whether movies like “Die Hard” are actually Christmas movies. (It is!)
Way back in 2017, “Die Hard” screenwriter Steven E. De Souza wrote on Twitter, “How could it not be a Christmas movie?,” after CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked De Souza’s opinion on the matter. In December 2018, Twentieth Century Fox, the studio that distributed the movie 30 years ago, made a statement saying that not only was “Die Hard” a Christmas movie, but it was “the greatest Christmas story ever told,” according to a story in The Washington Post.
“‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ is always a must for Halloween AND Christmas,” said Cheryl Lynn Gonzales. “‘The Santa Clause’ is mine and my son’s traditional Christmas movie, we watch it every year.” Gonzales added that it’s mandatory to watch the TBS marathon of “A Christmas Story.”
In a Facebook poll on Highlands News-Sun’s page, favorites included “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “White Christmas,” Rankin and Bass’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “The Grinch.” The most popular Christmas movie was “A Christmas Story.”
Brad Haislip said, “‘Christmas Vacation’ has the top spot.”
Still there are those who prefer quiet time with family and friends, away from all the politics, work and screen time. “Spending time with family, not TV, so none of the listed movies,” Michelle Pasquino wrote.
So, as you settle in this Christmas to take time off from work and make plans with the family, it’s perfectly OK to turn on “Die Hard” because the internet said so.