Mosquitoes

An increase in mosquito numbers can most likely be expected in the weeks following a hurricane, according to Eva Buckner, an assistant professor and medical entomologist at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

 COURTESY/JIM NEWMAN/UF, IFAS

After a hurricane, flooding and scattered debris that hold water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“An increase in mosquito numbers can most likely be expected in the weeks following a hurricane,” said Eva Buckner, an assistant professor and medical entomologist at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

Recommended for you