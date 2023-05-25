Election 2024 DeSantis

FILE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

After months of anticipation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally enter the Republican presidential primary contest on Wednesday.

As of now, he is considered former President Donald Trump’s strongest GOP rival in the crowded 2024 contest, but many voters are only just starting to get to know the 44-year-old governor.

