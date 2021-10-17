AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park received no responses to its RFP (request for proposal) for the Brickell Building so the City Council will once again discuss how to get the long-time vacant building into the hands of someone who can develop it.
The RFP was open for two months and closed Aug. 27.
The RFP closed with no offers and no one has contacted the City about the building since then, City Manager Mark Shrader said recently. It will be on an upcoming City Council agenda, possibly the next meeting.
The City’s RFP stated the preference for the building is for a future use to include multi‐family housing, retail shops, lunch/dinner eateries, bakery, coffee shop, sports bar, brewery or tap room, etc., with the overall goal of creating a destination for the community and surrounding areas to live, work, shop, play, and to increase foot traffic in the downtown area.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said his idea would be to re-advertise.
“I have been talking to a couple of real-estate agents and brokers about a better way to market it,” he said. “I am not particularly in favor of rehabbing the building ourselves. I would much rather it be in private hands.”
“Anything we can do to get it into private hands is definitely going to be what I am going to vote for.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he believes the only thing the City can do now is market the building through a real-estate agent.
There needs to be somebody who can know the property and find people, maybe even from out of the area, and get the right price that would give somebody a good opportunity to develop it and bring income and taxes to the City of Avon Park, he said.
The City had one person who was interested, but they were wanting more rental units upstairs to pay for the mortgage and cost to develop the downstairs, Barnard said. That was the determent that they had.
“I think we are going to have to deal with the terminates pretty soon so that is something the City is going to have to take care of,” he said.
The City will have three new council members next month so they will have an opportunity to speak on the subject, Barnard said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherlands said she would re-advertise a new RFP in a larger circulation market plus construction journals (more geographic reach within Florida and out of state than just central Florida) for two months.
“Our previous RFP may not have had sufficient incentives that were near to the investment needed to rehab the building,” she said.
“We know it will take at least $1 million-plus to clean it up, fix the mold problem, finish off the upstairs to a bare standard and re-do the electric, plumbing and fire suppression and let’s not forget the elevator.”
Sutherland said she would be OK giving the building with added incentives of $300K as start up cash from the CRA towards the rehab plus an additional loan of $500,000 from the CRA at a low interest rate to be forgiven at a pro-rated amount at 6-plus years or completely forgiven if rehabbed and occupied by year five.
“If we took on the task ourselves to rehab it, the cost would be more,” she said. “I’m OK with that too — as long as we have the fortitude to just do it.
“I would hate to be a future horizontal occupant of a hearse driving by the Brickell Building and seeing zero iota of improvement.”
The two-story City-owned building, with about 25,452 square feet, was built in 1921 and is located at 2-12 East Main Street.