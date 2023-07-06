The Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building will soon be vacant with The Highlands Arts League’s move to the Clovelly House, leaving questions on the future use and long-term plans for the two-story waterfront structure on Lake Jackson in Sebring.

Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said there was some talk about the Sebring International Raceway going into the MOTA building but it is tucked back too far.

