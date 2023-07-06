The Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building will soon be vacant with The Highlands Arts League’s move to the Clovelly House, leaving questions on the future use and long-term plans for the two-story waterfront structure on Lake Jackson in Sebring.
Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said there was some talk about the Sebring International Raceway going into the MOTA building but it is tucked back too far.
“When we look at the whole waterfront area down there and the future plan, the big complaint ... and the Art League were the ones who raised it at the last meeting ... you get a lot of sketchy and homeless people who camp out on their front porch. They are defecating down there and they are not using the restrooms,” he said.
“The way you solve that is you have to remove those buildings, open it up to where law enforcement can see as well as everybody else, what is going on down there,” Leidel said. He suggested putting some more lighting in that area to make sure those issues are non-existent.
The CRA, in conjunction with the City of Sebring, has been trying for a couple of years to do what they can to get a presence from the Sebring International Raceway in the downtown area. Leidel said even bringing the Hall of Fame Museum would be something that would help the city showcase the 12 Hours of Sebring and the racetrack.
That is a conversation that is ongoing. Leidel said they would like to work with the Hall of Fame, bringing all the memorabilia they have and their resources, as far as drivers who may have items to display from a race standpoint.
The Highlands Museum of the Arts building was constructed in 1986.
It is not necessarily an old building and it was built well, Leidel noted, adding it is in fairly good condition. There is no public access to the second story, so that could be a problem. “I know there are a few minor renovations that need to be done,” he said.
Leidel said he doesn’t know the fate of the building.
“If it was just my opinion, I think opening up that whole space the best you can is going to lend itself to the best use for what that waterfront project looks like down the road,” he said. But, he said, that is more of a city decision as far as what buildings stay or go than a CRA decision.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said no decision has been made on MOTA other than the Art League is going to vacate the lease. The Art League will get a 12-year lease on the Clovelly House, and remain in the Visual Arts Center (former Magnolia Village) on a year-to-year lease.
The Historical Society has expressed some interest in storing things in the MOTA building, he said.
Noetlich said he has also heard the idea of using the building for a race museum. “I am not sure how practical that is because it is not really that large,” Noethlich said. “You might be able to fit one race car in it, but you couldn’t get it in because there is no large enough door.”
He believes the ability to do something with the Museum of the Arts Building is limited.