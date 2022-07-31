AVON PARK — Curtis Paulk, 26, shares a living space with a seven-foot-tall robot bear named Freddy Fazbear, the title character from the popular survival horror video game series, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (FNaF). Paulk built the robot himself.
First released back in 2014, the franchise is now made up of nine official games and has spread out to other media such as novels, comics and other merchandise. The games take place in a pizzeria at night where the main character must survive while being pursued by hostile animatronic characters. This included the pizzeria’s mascot, Freddy Fazbear.
“I really liked the design for this version of Freddy,” Paulk said, referring to the original 2014 design. “I’ve always been into like, electronics and stuff. But never on this scale. Last October I was like, okay, I really want to make something big because I’ve never done it before. So I just did it.”
Paulk attended both Pasco Hernando State College (PHSC) and South Florida State College (SFSC) where he earned his Associate’s degree. Paulk then went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design with a focus on 3D modeling from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).
For his 3D modeling work, Paulk uses software called Blender, a free and open source 3D creation software used for all aspects of 3D creation such as “modeling, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, even video editing and game creation.”
Blender was used as a storyboarding tool in movies like “Spider-Man 2” (2004) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014). The Netflix movie “Next Gen” was made entirely with Blender.
“I’ve been doing this for about two-and-a-half years, three years, so not too long,” said Paulk. “I do it just about every day.”
Paulk’s dream is to be part of a game studio making video games. To that end, he does commission work for others. “Getting my portfolio out there, trying to make a decent portfolio, that’s been my biggest issue,” said Paulk. “It’s just figuring out what to put in it, you know, make it look good. I want to do this full time.”
Paulk says a big influence for him was the FNaF creator. “And yeah, the guy Scott Cawthon, who made these games, is one of my biggest inspirations because he made the games through a thing called Clickteam. It’s like a game engine. And all of the animatronics are like 3D models as well in the game. If it weren’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be doing any of this.”
Scott Cawthon said, “Don’t fall into the pit of people who have given up on making something of themselves. You are tomorrow’s next big thing.”
Paulk constructed the Freddy mask and all the cosmetic stuff first, then got the PVC together to build the frame. “It wasn’t until recently I got the motors and stuff together.”
He said that there is still more he’d like to do with Freddy, some of it has to do with the programming. Right now, the whole system runs on six AA batteries. But the arms, for instance, are too heavy. “The arms and legs are just way too heavy right now, we need to get some stronger torques.”
Using his own 3D model and measurements for Freddy’s head that he found on the internet, Paulk went to work figuring out the scale of each part.
“A lot of it was just like, figuring it out on my own,” Paulk said that a lot of time was spent figuring out what worked and what didn’t. “So just a lot of trial and error.”
Even finding the right color felt from Michaels for Freddy’s exterior was a learning and waiting process. “I think I was the only guy getting this specific color felt, keeping them out of stock and stuff.”
In total, Paulk estimates that the build has run him in excess of $300. He says later on, with more time and more funds, he’d love to make the rest of Freddy’s band, of which there are four. “That’s a lot of time, a little farther down the line. For sure.”
Paulk says that being invited to show off his robot at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art last month during the Boys & Girls Club Art and Culture Day, was an honor and a treat.
“Seeing how much the kids enjoyed him really made it all worth it, you know, they loved him. And, you know, that’s, that’s part of why I do this, I’m very happy to make their summer.”
While working on improving Freddy, Paulk has started a new robot—a cupcake also from FNaF.
“He should only be controlled by like a couple of servers. But now I know how to use the boards and stuff. It should probably be a lot easier.”
In between commissions, Paulk also completed his first novel. “Four Stories of Samhain,” is a horror novel about a drifter who finds a mysterious typewriter and “becomes engulfed in the lives of people he has yet to meet.” It is available now on Amazon.com in paperback and e-edition. Paperback copies can also be picked up in the gift shop at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park.
Paulk can be reached through his Instagram, thecurtispaulk.