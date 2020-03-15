SEBRING — This Tuesday, March 17, bars and pubs throughout Highlands County will likely have some patrons wearing green and drinking lots of beer, sometimes green beer, and eating fair amounts of corned-beef and cabbage. These St. Patrick’s Day staples have become cliche over the years, traditions that didn’t even originate from Ireland or the real life legend of St. Patrick. These traditions were born in the United States.
Unlike Santa or the Easter Bunny, St. Patrick was a real person. St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland has been a solemn religious holiday since 1631, commemorating the death of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, in the 5th century. Patrick is credited with spreading Christianity into Ireland. There were no parades and there certainly no green food or beverages. Although, there may have been leprechauns. In fact, the color green wasn’t even associated with St. Patrick until after the Irish Rebellion in 1798.
Before that, the color blue was associated with the saint. Patrick is commemorated on March 17 because that is believed to be the day that he died. The color green was believed to become associated with the day during the 18th century when supporters of Irish Independence used green to distinguish their cause. Now, everywhere you look on St. Paddy’s Day, people are dressed head to toe in green like large leprechauns with shirts that demand kisses for the wearer (probably not a good idea right now though, fist bump instead.)
There are several myths or folklore that swirl around the saint. For instance, St. Patrick was not really Irish but I wouldn’t say that around those who are Irish. He was actually born Maewyn Succat. The place of birth is a bit ambiguous but generally believed to be in Roman-ruled Britain. Many sources say the saint-to-be was not a very religious child.
About 16 years old, Irish pirates captured and enslaved Succat. The Farmer’s Almanac said after six years, the young man escaped and walked 200 miles and took a boat to get back to Britain. Succat became a devout Christian while away. An angel told him to become a missionary and spread the gospel to the Irish, yes, the same people who enslaved him. He changed his name and obeyed.
Another probable myth is that he chased out all the snakes from Ireland. Most agree that snakes weren’t native to the area to begin with. The snake legend probably stems from his ministering to pagan people who often used snakes images in their religious symbols. Whatever the reason, he was very good at being a missionary, enough so that he is celebrated yearly.
He probably had no great affinity for clovers either, but it is a sign of the Holy Trinity.
In 2020 we are dealing with something St. Patrick never had to deal with, the coronavirus. Because of this latest pandemic, Ireland is under “lockdown” and Boston, Chicago, New York and many Florida cities are cancelling or postponing their parades and festivities. Not only is the Chicago parade cancelled this year, the Plumbers Union Local 130 will skip the tradition of turning the Chicago River green.
Irish bars will be feeling a little green around the gills with the loss of the income they will suffer this year. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day may go down in history as the St. Patrick’s day that wasn’t.