SARASOTA — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will honor White Cane Awareness Day with events throughout the month of October in Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
The white cane is the most easily recognized symbol of a visually impaired person around the globe. This essential tool allows individuals the ability to achieve a full and independent life by helping them move freely and safely in public. White Cane Awareness Day will be celebrated locally on Saturday, Oct. 9, Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 with various events to recognize this important tool of independence. The events are free and open to the public.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will have an educational booth about White Cane at the Sarasota Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon. Clients, board members and staff will be present to answer questions about the organization. The Sarasota County event will take place Friday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Paul N. Thorpe Jr. Park, 135 S. Pineapple Ave. Mayor Hagen Brody and City Commissioner Jennifer Ahearn-Koch will present the White Cane Awareness Day proclamation followed by a press conference and walk. Educational booths with activities will be present after the walk.
The Manatee County event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and begin at the Manatee County Courthouse, 1101 6th Avenue West. City of Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown will present the White Cane Proclamation and open the walk. Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will have an educational booth about White Cane at the Bradenton Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. An optional lunch will follow at noon at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille.
The Highlands County event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sebring Circle, 202 Circle Park Drive. The White Cane Awareness Day proclamation will be presented by Mayor John Shoop at the event with sponsors and vendors present.
Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of these events. Bradenton Police Department, Bradenton & Palmetto Lions Club, Division of Blind Services, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Florida Department of Transportation, Manatee County Council of the Blind, National Coalition for Safer Roads, Newsom Eye, Sarasota Council of the Blind, Sarasota Police Department, Sevigny Associates Eye Care, Southeastern Guide Dogs, and The Mark Wandall Foundation.
President Lyndon B. Johnson established the history of White Cane Awareness Day in 1964. The day commemorates the signing of state and federal laws requiring motorists to yield the right of way to pedestrians using a white cane or guide dog. The events hosted around the country serve to educate about the traffic laws and importance of the white cane and its users. Additionally, White Cane Awareness Day celebrates the achievements, freedom and independence of blind and visually impaired people.
To learn more about the White Cane Awareness events contact Nicole Mobley at 941-359-1404, ext. 702, or email nicole.mobley@lighthouseeducationcenter.org