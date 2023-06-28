Neighbor Shooting Florida

Lorincz

 MARION COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via AP, FILE

A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida was charged Monday with manslaughter and assault.

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida. She was formally charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.

