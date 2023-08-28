Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, in Jacksonville.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.

The shooting in a Dollar General store in a predominately Black neighborhood left two men and one woman dead and was “racially motivated,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Recommended for you