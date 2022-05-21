AVON PARK — Tracy Stites, the founder of the Who I Am Foundation, spoke at the Aktion Club of Highlands County meeting on Thursday, May 19, about her program.
Club members learned why the foundation developed a Patient Care Package that includes a photo pocket that can be hung in a patient’s room to tell their story when they are non-verbal or a family member is not there to help them. Stites told about her dad who was in a hospital and could not talk to medical staff.
There were 13 club members who participated in a contest to create their own Patient Room Photo Pockets. Stites judged them to pick the top three winners. Sara Canali won first place and received $20. Morgan Hout won second and got $10 while Mac Smith won third and took home $5.
The club in return presented Stites with a $250 check donation and the Lois Eberly was there to present a $250 from the Kiwanis Club of Sebring to match the Aktion Club’s donation.