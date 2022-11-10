Election 2022 Congress

With the U.S Capitol in the background, people walk down steps on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at where control of Congress stands in the 2022 midterm elections.

Why hasn’t the AP called control of Congress yet?In short, because neither party has yet reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear.

