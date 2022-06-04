When I was a child, we drank sweet tea. I didn’t really know where it came from, but it was sweet and that suited me just fine. Later, I discovered tea was from the leaf of a plant. I had heard about tea leaves, and it still didn’t resonate much. I only knew it wasn’t grown anywhere near where I lived in Florida.
Later, and by the time I obtained a degree in horticulture, I had learned that the kind of tea that I grew up drinking was from a camelia plant (Camellia sinensis) and was mostly grown in Asia. I had grown Camellia japonica, which was an ornamental flowering shrub, and I was curious why most teas came from China. It wasn’t weighing heavy on my mind though, and a few years ago, during a visit to the Epcot flower show, I observed tea plants (Camellia sinensis) being grown there in a display. Apparently, traditional tea plants can be grown in Florida.
Black and green tea grown from Camillia sinensis is a billion-dollar annual business across the world. Scientists at the University of Florida are growing these teas in Florida and finding that they grow well here. Early findings show the quality of Florida-grown teas can be as good as the tea that grows in Asia.
If you’re like me, you find it interesting to know that traditional tea could be grown in your own Florida garden. Your Florida garden can grow many other plants that can produce tea-like drinks, too. Many types of plants can be used to make these less traditional teas. A caffeinated drink is being marketed that comes from the leaves of the native yaupon holly tree. Roselle, a plant related to hibiscus, is used in drinks by boiling the calyx, which is the part of the flower that remains after the flower falls off. These are just a couple of examples of plants you could grow and use in your own tea garden.
Nutrients in plant-based drinks can be very healthy with some claiming calming or anti-inflammatory properties. Whether these types of claims can be scientifically substantiated might yet be decided, but one thing we do know is that plants harbor many nutrients that can improve our health. Also, phytonutrients in these drinks will be fresher when you grow and prepare them yourself.
On June 11, UF/IFAS Extension is offering a class on Garden Teas and Herbal Drinks. Master Gardener volunteer Rob Maulella and guest instructor Sandra Foster will share their knowledge on the subject. You will be surprised at the variety of plants that can be infused into drinks and you will have an opportunity to sample teas and take home some recipes. You’ll be anxious to start your tea garden right away. To find out how to register online, call the Extension Office at 863-402-6540. The cost of the class is $12 when paid early online and $15 at the door. Sign up early so there will be enough samples to go around.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Extension, residential horticulture agent in Highlands County. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.