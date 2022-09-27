Why student loans?
Most of my letters have been political and other than I think Trump is a disgrace, this letter is non political pertaining to student loans. The president paying off student loans has become a political football one way or another but my question is why we have these loans in the first place.
Now, I know it costs a lot of money to go to college but there are some basic reasons to take into account. Six figure salaries for the professors and unbelievable $10 million football coaches have a lot to do with it. The recruiting posters for most of the big name schools is the Saturday afternoon football games on TV. As an example, Ohio State with its Columbus stadium loaded with 105,000 fans is a siren song to many young people wanting to join in the excitement and fun and really is a drawing card to get to that school. This is just a sample of the many schools out there. The yearly tuition including room and board, supplies and fees is $47,650. Multiply that by four and it is a tidy sum of $190,600. An incoming freshman getting a student loan is in debt up to his/her eyebrows before they open their first textbook.
Folks, there are people 45 years old still paying off student loans after graduating 20 years ago.
Now a suggestion to young people to avoid this financial trap: Serve your country for a few years like I did and receive your college education on the G.I .bill. This is not a government handout, it is a contract – you serve, they pay, plus once you graduate you are now eligible for VA benefits, such mortgages and medical care. This is not a bad deal and you can still go to the school you want including those with big football teams and $10 million coaches. Have a nice day.