Ben Wilcox of Integrity Florida will be the guest Tuesday for the Highlands Tea Party. His topic will be “Ghost Candidates.”
The term “ghost candidate” first was used in Florida press reports to describe a political dirty trick that took place in three state Senate races during the 2020 election cycle. No Party Affiliated candidates were essentially bribed to enter the races in a scheme to siphon votes away from Democratic candidates in favor of their Republican opponents.
In large part, the ghost candidate scheme worked. All three Republican candidates won their elections. Although the term came into vogue just a couple years ago, the tactic goes back decades.
Wilcox started his career as a journalist, but in 2012, he became the research director for Integrity Florida, a nonpartisan research institute and government watchdog whose mission is to promote integrity in government and expose public corruption. He oversees the research arm of the institute and is responsible for researching and writing reports on issues involving government ethics, money in politics, government accountability and transparency.
In 2014, Wilcox helped form a coalition of groups called “Citizens for Ethics Reform” that successfully placed a charter amendment on the ballot that created an independent ethics board for the City of Tallahassee. He continues to work with the Ethics Board and the Tallahassee City Commission to develop ethics policy for the city.
