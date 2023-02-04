Ben Wilcox of Integrity Florida will be the guest Tuesday for the Highlands Tea Party. His topic will be “Ghost Candidates.”

The term “ghost candidate” first was used in Florida press reports to describe a political dirty trick that took place in three state Senate races during the 2020 election cycle. No Party Affiliated candidates were essentially bribed to enter the races in a scheme to siphon votes away from Democratic candidates in favor of their Republican opponents.

