AVON PARK — It’s a wide open space now after the demolition of the Wild Building at the southwest corner of West Main Street and South Forest Avenue.
City Manager Mark Schrader said that on Monday the work crew was grading the dirt on property.
The owner of the company doing the demolition, Excavation Point, said the building was in worse shape than was believed, Schrader said.
The biggest issue was to make sure the front wall didn’t fall down onto the sidewalk and street, he said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the property now looks like “a missing tooth from a beautiful smile.”
“I was not a fan of tearing it down,” Sutherland said, noting that she and former Councilman Stanley Spurlock had voted against the demolition of the structure. “But, what is done, is done. There is no moving back.”
“At this point, the goal is to beautify that little area there and put up a “for sale” unless something else comes up in terms of a pocket park or seating area, she said. It could be a little lunch area. Maybe we could get some picnic tables or something. Make it nice with landscaping and some brick pavers.”
But, right now they are focused on the bigger things in Avon Park between the Brickell Building, the airport and the law enforcement contract with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sutherland said.
The city paid Excavation Point, Inc. $84,420 for the demolition of the structure at 101 W. Main St., which was built in 1921 by Max Wild.
The city acquired the building due to unpaid code fines, which led to a lien on the structure.