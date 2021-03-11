AVON PARK — While the Wild Building demolition continues, a feature of the building – two angel statuettes – have been saved as a historic reminder of the two-story building that was built in 1921.
Tuesday morning, while Mayor Garrett Anderson was looking at the Wild Building, he said they are working along pretty well on the building’s demolition. With an adjoining building, the workers have to carefully go in and separate the two buildings before they tear the whole Wild building down.
“It looks to me like they are making good progress on it,” he said. “Hopefully it will be done on time. I haven’t heard of any big snags that they have run into.”
There is no floral/landscaping plan yet for the property upon completion of the the demo work, so it will just be grass and few trees, Anderson said. If anyone has an opinion on what they would like to see there, they are encouraged to send their ideas to the city.
While the building will be history, a part of it has been saved by the Avon Park Founders Garden Club as a historical part of the city. The elegantly detailed angel statuettes that adorned the Wild Building have found a new home.
Even angels have guardian angels, it would seem, the club reported. The “rescue” began a few years ago when the Wild Building was first being discussed for renovation or possibly demolition. Would the angels be a casualty if the building could not be saved?
The first alarm was sounded by Charlotte Truitt, former Founders Garden Club member and resident of Avon Park.
The building remained standing and Truitt’s plea was filed.
This year, demolition plans were finalized.
Founders Garden Club members Anita Helbig and Rosie Longanecker took up the cause and made calls to the city manager requesting that the angels be saved as a piece of architectural history.
Dave Roberts from Public Works was able to remove both angels, which are now on display at the Avon Park Depot Museum.