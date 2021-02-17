AVON PARK — The Wild Building’s days are numbered now as a timeline has been set for the Main Street structure’s demolition.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Excavation Point Inc. of Sebring will be erecting a fence around the building on Friday and then start working on separating it from the adjoining building next week (the week of Feb. 22).
It will take a few days to take the building down and up to 30 days to get it all cleaned up since workers are working in a small area on Main Street, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if a portion of Main Street will be closed to pedestrians and traffic during the demolition work?
Schrader said, “I imagine so.” The demolition company representative said he would get that worked out with the Florida Department of Transportation.
The city will be paying $84,420 for the demolition of the two-story structure at 101 W. Main St., which was built in 1921 by Max Wild.
The city acquired the building due to the unpaid code fines, which led to a lien on the structure.
The facade of the building had issues with blocks and tiles falling off the building, which was a safety concern, Mayor Garrett Anderson said in December 2019. The property owners to the west have complained that pests have been coming from the building so it is a problem for all the neighbors in the area as well.
At a September City Council meeting engineer Carl Cool said the building would have to be brought up to today’s building standards so it would be cheaper to tear it down and rebuild to the current standards rather than salvage the old building.
The building has incurred substantial damage from storms and hurricanes, he said. There has been a lot of structural damage because of rotting inside and years of deterioration inside that has been occurring over and over.
The renovation of the building would require an almost complete building re-build, Cool said.
The building’s total value is listed as $51,110 by the Highlands County Property Appraiser with a total assessed value of $77,732.