AVON PARK — Work is underway on the demolition of the Wild Building on Main Street in downtown Avon Park. A second-floor section of the front of the two-story structure has been removed near the adjoining building.
The City of Avon Park has contracted with Excavation Point Inc. for the demolition work.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Monday they were doing work on Friday separating the building from the adjoining building and removing items from the inside.
He didn’t know when the road would be closed during the demolition. The building is only a few feet away from the eastbound lanes of Main Street.
Workers could be heard Monday morning using power tools on the inside of the building.
It will take a few days to take the building down and up to 30 days to get it all cleaned up since contractorss are working in a small area on Main Street, Schrader had noted before the demolition work started.
The city is paying Excavation Point $84,420 for the demolition of the structure at 101 W. Main St., which was built in 1921 by Max Wild.
The city acquired the building due to unpaid code fines, which led to a lien on the structure.
The facade of the building had issues with blocks and tiles falling off the building, which was a safety concern, Mayor Garrett Anderson said in December 2019. The property owners to the west have complained that pests have been coming from the building so it is a problem for all the neighbors in the area as well.
At a September 2020 City Council meeting, engineer Carl Cool said the building would have to be brought up to today’s building standards in order to be used again. He recommended it would be cheaper to tear it down and rebuild to the current standards rather than salvage the old building.