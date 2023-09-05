National Park Wild Horses-North Dakota

A wild horse stands near Peaceful Valley Ranch in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora, N.D., on May 20. About 200 horses roam the park’s South Unit.

 JACK DURA/AP PHOTO

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The beloved wild horses that roam freely in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park could be removed under a National Park Service proposal that worries advocates who say the horses are a cultural link to the past.

Visitors who drive the scenic park road can often see bands of horses, a symbol of the West and sight that delights tourists. Advocates want to see the horses continue to roam the Badlands, and disagree with park officials who have branded the horses as “livestock.”

