VENUS — Archbold Biological Station is pleased to host a virtual interactive event with Artist Deborah Mitchell. "Wild Observations at Archbold Biological Station" triggers deeper thoughts about our relationship to the environment. This special Zoom presentation of Deborah Mitchell’s Wild Observations will prompt discussions about adaptation, migration, resiliency, extinction, climate change, and the management of our wild places. We hope to use this discussion as a two-way interaction where art and science inform, improve, and enhance one another.
Deborah Mitchell’s new series of exhibitions are primarily based on field station visits, mapping changes in American wildlife corridors. Wild Observations consists of Mitchell’s photo-based collages, drawings and paintings that draw largely on biological data about our changing environment and demonstrate the connections between living things and why they matter.
Deborah Mitchell is an artist and curator whose practice examines man's extremely precarious relationship with nature (think alligators, pythons, flamingos and water rights). Her work highlights the process of exploring our stunning natural resources, while igniting curiosity for our cultural history. She has also been a great bridge between the art and science communities in Florida though directing the Artist in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE), a non-profit that works in partnership with Everglades National Park. With over 14 years of facilitating unique outreach projects both in the wilderness and urban core, Mitchell has an unparalleled ability to unify the voices of artists and scientists in the diverse communities of South Florida and beyond.
The free interactive virtual event will be hosted on Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. Interested parties may register online at archbold-station.org, or attend the Facebook Live-stream.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.