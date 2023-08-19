Canada Wildfires

A fast-burning wildfire threatening West Kelowna, British Columbia, is challenging firefighting crews as they brace for what the operations director with BC Wildfire Service has predicted will be the most challenging days of the season so far. Smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire is seen from Westbank, British Columbia., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

 JOE O’CONNAL/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories rushed to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate their homes as one of hundreds of wildfires raging in the territories moved closer to the city of 20,000.

Thousands have fled, driving hundreds of miles to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights, as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.

