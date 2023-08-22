APTOPIX Spain Wildfire Tenerife

Local residents try to clean the forest to prevent it from flames as fire advances in La Orotava in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Firefighters have battled through the night to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people.

 ARTURO RODRIGUEZ/AP PHOTO

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.

Clavijo said police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests.

