TALLAHASSEE — State officials next week could direct nearly $100 million to secure more than 35,500 acres of primarily ranchland for the growing statewide Wildlife Corridor, while keeping agricultural operations on the properties in place.

Twelve land deals on the May 23 agenda before Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet involve conservation easements, which allow the current landowners to continue active hunting, farming and cattle operations. In exchange, the land would be kept from residential and commercial development.

Recommended for you