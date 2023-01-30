Exchange Official Ponies

Ponies swim during the 97th Chincoteague Pony Swim, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Chincoteague, Va.

 LAUREN ROBERTS/THE DAILY TIMES via AP

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — What better way to foster bipartisan unity than the legendary herd of Chincoteague ponies?

A pair of bills introduced in the Virginia Legislature by the Eastern Shore delegation, Delegate Robert Bloxom, a Republican, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, a Democrat, have put forward an idea that touches Shore residents and many beyond: Making the Chincoteague pony the official pony of the Commonwealth.

