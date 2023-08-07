Historic African American Schools

Ralph James sits in a classroom at a restored Rosenwald School made to look like it did when the school was open in St. George, S.C., on July 11.

 JEFFREY COLLINS/AP PHOTO

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — As Ralph James settled into the restored, highbacked desk at the segregated school he attended in rural South Carolina, he remembered the old school bell, the cascading light through tall windows, the Christmas pageant and the basketball court just outside.

It was in schools like this one, and nearly 5,000 others built in the American South a century ago, that Black students largely ignored by whites in power gained an educational foundation through the generosity of a Jewish businessman who could soon be memorialized with a national park.

