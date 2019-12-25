TALLAHASSEE — Jatarius A. Williams, a freshman student at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, was awarded a Lakeland District Chapter Sons of Allen Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded during the 79th West Coast Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church at Tampa on Oct. 23 by Rev. Jeffrey Dove, the Sons of Allen Coordinator of the 11th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church during the Sons of Allen Witness Service.
Williams plans to study nursing and become an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) with a concentration on Obstetrics and Gynecology. Williams is an active member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Sebring, where he served as a President of the Young People’s Division (YPD), Bible Brain Bowl Captain, Captain of the Praise Dancers and soloist with the Young People’s Division Choir.
Williams is a graduate of Sebring High School and was a member of Sebring High School’s track and field team, the Future Farmers of America and served on the Senior Class Council. Jatarius lives with his mother, Teletha Williams, in Sebring.
The Sons of Allen is a men’s ministry of the A.M.E. Church whose purpose is to encourage men to become involved in helping other men find Christ in their lives. The ministry is comprised of men of all ages, both clergy and lay, and seeks to address the needs for distinctive ministries to men. Sons of Allen men, who are faced with spiritual, social, political and psychological challenges endeavor to equip men to follow the Biblical example of Andrew who brought his brother Peter to Jesus.
The Lakeland District Chapter of the Sons of Allen awards a $1,000 and $500 scholarship during the West Coast Annual Conference. Scholarship applicants are young men up to 26 years of age who have been accepted to an accredited college or trade school. The applicant must maintain an academic grade-point-average of no less than 2.5 on a 4-point scale. Applicants must have also secured passing SAT / ACT scores. Applicants should be well-rounded individuals who excel in academic and extracurricular activities.