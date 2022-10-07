BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has charged Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, with 13 felonies in the death of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, who died in the line of duty on Oct. 4, 2022. Those charges are:
- second degree murder of a law enforcement officer,
- three counts aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer,
- three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
- three counts resisting arrest,
- two counts possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and
- possession of methamphetamine.
Williams will be booked into the Polk County Jail upon her release from the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.
“When deputies arrived at this residence following up on a Crime Stoppers tip that Cheryl Williams was there with an active warrant, they gave her every opportunity to turn herself in. She made the choice to hide, and then to jump out while pointing a gun at them,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
“Everyone in that house is a convicted felon with a criminal history, but all they had to do was cooperate, and this tragedy would never have occurred. Cheryl Williams would have been taken into custody peacefully, and would solely be facing her original failure to appear charge. Now she is responsible for the death of Deputy Lane, a young man who had his entire life ahead of him, eager to serve the people of Polk County while making a positive difference as a law enforcement officer,” Judd continued.
After a search of the residence at 4345 Foxtown South in Polk City that Williams shares with two others, deputies found the following firearms openly displayed on a gun rack attached to the wall in the hallway:
- a Marlin model 99M1 .22 caliber rifle with scope with one live round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine tube;
- a Connecticut Valley Arms, Inc. single-shot 12 gauge shotgun, and
- a bolt-action 410 gauge shotgun with one live round in the chamber.
Deputies also arrested the two convicted felons who live there – Donald Mathis, 72, and Joseph Larry Albritton Jr., 55 – for three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Albritton was also charged with violation of probation.
Mathis was additionally charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. Detectives found a small plastic baggie in his bedroom with a substance that tested positive for meth, along with three boxes of ammunition.
Mathis’ criminal history includes 13 felonies and 11 misdemeanors. He spent 18 months in state prison for cocaine possession. He’s had numerous arrests since 1991, on charges such as possession of cocaine with intent to sell, grand theft, battery, DUI, and petit theft.
Albritton’s criminal history includes eight felonies and 22 misdemeanors. Since 1986 he’s been arrested many times, charged with aggravated battery, battery domestic violence, resisting arrest, trespassing, DUI, possession of meth and marijuana, DWLSR, and tampering with a witness.